Julie Anne Potter was born to the parents of Allan and Frances Larkoski in Austin, MN on January 26, 1954. She graduated from Pacelli High School in 1972 as the Salutatorian of her class. She attended St. Scholastic College in Duluth and graduated in the spring of 1976 with a degree in Medical Technology. She worked for five years in Rochester for the Mayo Clinic before moving to the Twin Cities to work for Allina Health Group.

Julie met the love of her life, Mark Potter, while living in Minnetonka. They were married for over 30 years before his passing. He was a good man, and very good to her.

Julie loved to fish. She always attended the annual summer trip to Lake Winnie. Julie was not a morning person, but would always get up at 5am to go out for the morning walleye bite. During the Winnie trip she got to spend the entire week with her favorite niece and nephew, Lauren and Luke, who she adored. She loved any sporting event and especially liked the Minnesota Twins. Before her condition declined, she was able to watch her nephew win the state football championship at US Bank Stadium. She was very crafty and enjoyed knitting, gardening and planting flowers. She took many trips with her husband and friends. She enjoyed her yearly trip to Florida to spend time with her husband Mark’s twin sister. She also visited Napa Valley and Scotland. She also enjoyed planning a yearly parade with her lab employees and local celebrities. Over the years, she was able lineup Minnesota Twins coach, Ron Gardenhire, TV host Ron Schara and Raven to be the grand marshals of the parade. The parade was enjoyed by the all children on the hospital ward. She was also an animal lover and enjoyed her Brittany Spaniels.

Julie lived at the Legacy of Brownsdale the final 2.5 years of her life. Simply put, she just loved it there. The staff was amazing. She made many new friends, but Judy was her best. We will always be in debt to Judy for what she did for Julie in her final years. We also like to thank the nursing staff from the Austin Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Allan and Frances Larkoski, her husband, Mark Potter. She is survived by her 3 siblings, Timothy and Colleen Larkoski, Diamond Lake, WA; Ellen and Charley Wirtz, Mukilteo, WA; Mark and Sandy Larkoski, Austin, MN and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin with Father Prince Raja officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior the service at the church.

www.mayerfh.com