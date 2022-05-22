Hayfield tops Austin as Watson homers

Published 12:44 pm Sunday, May 22, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Hayfield baseball team closed its regular season with a 9-5 win over Austin in Seltz Field Saturday.

Isaac Watson had a homer and four RBIs for Hayfield (17-2 overall). The Vikings scored the first nine runs of the game.

The Vikings also swept Kenyon-Wanamingo by scores of 12-1 and 15-1 Friday. Ethan Pack threw a five-inning no hitter in the second game and Karver Heydt threw a six-inning no hitter in the second game.

Hayfield pitching: Isaac Watson (W) 6.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Kobe Foster 0.1 IP, 0 R 

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher 3-for-5, 2 double, 2 RBI, 2 R; Nolan Klocke 1-for-3 2 R; Isaac Watson 1-for-3, HR, 4 RBI, 1 R; Aidan Nelson 2-for-4 1 RBI; Eric Bermea 2-for-2 2 R

Austin pitching: Brayden Bishop (L) 3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 1 K; Sam Oelfke 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB; Jared Lillemon 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K  

Austin hitting: Kody Blom 2-for-3; Peyton Ransom 2-for-2; Bryce Fisher 1-for-3; Jared Lillemon 1-for-4; Lathan Wilson 1-for-3

