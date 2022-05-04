Hayfield awarded $40K from DNR to address emerald ash borer

The City of Hayfield has recently been awarded $40,000 in funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the purpose of addressing the Emerald Ash Borer infestation of the city’s ash trees.

This will include the development of a three-year maintenance plan to identify each of the ash trees located on public property and the treatment plan moving forward for each. If possible, trees will be saved through the use of truck injections to kill the infestation and allow the tree to heal and continue to grow. Trees that are already dead or are too sick to recover with treatment will be removed and disposed of in a certified ash disposal facility.

For each tree to be removed from public property, another tree will be planted to take its place. Many trees will be planted in a separate location from where a tree was removed. All trees will be from an approved list of shade trees provided by the State of Minnesota. The city is looking forward to providing more lush greenery in Hayfield’s public spaces.