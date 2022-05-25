BREAKING: Ettinger claims Democratic nod in special primary

Republican race tight between Munson and Finstad

Editor’s note: This story will differ from the print version due to press constraints.

Former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger has claimed the Democratic nod in the special primary for the 1st District seat left vacant by the untimely passing of Rep. Jim Hagedorn earlier this year.

“I’m honored and proud to have earned the support of southern Minnesota voters today,” Ettinger said in a press release not long after he was deemed the winner Tuesday night.

With over 94% of precincts reporting in Tuesday night, Ettinger had claimed 64.26% of the vote with 11,848 votes. The next highest was Sarah Brakebill-Hacke with 13.24% and 2,410 votes.

That includes Mower County, where Ettinger was the clear winner with just over 90% (1,808 ) of the vote. Nobody else in the crowded field broke 100 votes.

“It’s just fantastic,” Ettinger said after he confirmed the county results Tuesday night at Steve’s Pizza. “Ever since I’ve declared for the election, everywhere I go in town people reach out with good wishes. It’s just been an exciting base for me.”

“I’ve had a great chance to be all over the district as well,” he continued. “I’ve traveled from Luverne to La Crescent and everywhere in between, but Austin is obviously my home and it’s very special to have such good turnout tonight.”

Things are a bit tighter on the Republican side of things with Jeremy Munson and Brad Finstad in a near statistical dead heat.

Finstad holds a slim lead over Munson with 38.06% (13,239) of the vote. Munson was sitting at 36.88% (12,829)

While still close in Mower County, Finstad won the county with 638 votes to Munson’s 548.

If it remains this close then things would slow to a waiting game for the Ettinger campaign.

“We have to kind of assess and see who ends up winning on the other side,” Ettinger said, pointing out that whoever wins, he will try to stress his successes in business. “I’m a non-politician. I’m someone who is a career business and community leader who’s going to try to bring a respectful, inclusive approach and get things done in Washington.”

Ettinger said he hopes to carry this momentum through to the special election on Aug. 9, by once again vying for the trust of voters like he did in Tuesday’s win.

“It’s how we won tonight, and it’s how we’ll win in August and November,” Ettinger said. “Congress has been unable to set aside the partisan bickering and deliver results for regular people. The last thing our district needs is another career politician who will lead with divisiveness and put their own ambitions ahead of the peole of our district.”

Ettinger also claimed wins in both Dodge (217 votes, 63.82%) and Steele (419 votes, 58.11%).

