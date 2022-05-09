Austin man gets 25 years probation for criminal sexual conduct with a child

An Austin man has been sentenced to 25 years supervised probation on one charge of criminal sexual conduct with a child.

Collin James Lewis, 29, was sentenced Friday, in Mower County District Court on the charge, one of eight he was originally charged with stemming from a 2020 case. The remaining seven were dismissed.

According to the court complaint Lewis had been charged in September of 2020 after a woman reported to police that an eight-year-old relative had been sexually abused by Lewis. When police met with the victim, she indicated that Lewis had abused her multiple times and that Lewis told her that should she tell anybody about the abuse that he would kill her.

At the time, Lewis told detectives that he had not seen the girl since 2019, and denied abusing the victim and instead told them that the victim’s mother was telling the victim to stay he had sexually abused her.

Lewis initially plead not guilty to all eight charges on Sept. 3, 2020, but later changed a count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 on Feb. 25, 2022 to guilty.

Lewis must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison.

Prior to this, Lewis had been convicted of domestic assault and violating a domestic abuse no contact order.