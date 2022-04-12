Vikings can’t keep up with WEM softball team
Published 8:00 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022
The Hayfield softball team lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6-3 in Hayfield Tuesday.
Anna Bamlet struck out 10 and allowed just three earned runs for the Vikings (1-2 overall).
Hayfield pitching: Anna Bamlet (L) 6 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 6 R, 3 ER, 10 K
Hayfield hitting: Jo Tempel, 1-for-4, triple, RBI, R; Kenna Selk, 1-for-4, R; Bamlet, 2-for-4; Nora Bamlet, 1-for-4, R; Natalie Beaver, 1-for-4; Allison Meier, 2-for-4; Betsy Gillette, 2-for-4, R; Taylor Dick, 1-for-2, RBI, R