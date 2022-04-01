Our opinon: Worthy role model

On Thursday, the American Association of University Women sponsored the annual Women’s History Month assembly at Austin High School.

This year’s speaker was Lisa Lissimore, a fantastic choice.

Lissimore, associate director for the Minnesota State High School League, was the perfect choice not only to speak toward the strength and role models women were for her growing up, but women and girls’ success through sports.

This year is the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the federal legislation that prohibits discrimination based on sex in school and educational program.

This had a huge impact on athletics as girls sports came more fully and appropriately to the forefront.

Lissimore was an early product of Title IX as she was a pivotal member of the St. Paul Central girls basketball team that won the first-ever girls Class AA state tournament in Minnesota in 1976 — the year the tournament was split into classes.

During her speech she spoke of empowerment and affirmation — all messages girls and student-athletes in general need to hear.

We, ourselves at the Herald have often had the opportunity to work with Lissimore on occasion, if only briefly. She was always gracious and affable and willing to help in whatever way we needed.

To sum it all up, even though her time at AHS Thursday was fairly short, we can think of no better role model to speak to kids in this 50th year of Title IX than Lisa Lissimore. It was a message we hope students will take to heart and apply it to their own futures.