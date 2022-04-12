Hanna hurls Rebels to a win

Published 9:51 pm Monday, April 11, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Southland baseball team beat Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 9-1 on the road Monday.

Harrison Hanna struck out nine for the Rebels (2-0 overall).

Southland pitching: Harrison Hanna (W) 5 2/3 IP, 1 BB, 9 ER, 9 K; Riley Jax 1 1/3 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Southland hitting: Gavin Nelson, 2-for-4, R, 3 RBIs, SB; Hanna, 1-for-3, R, RBI, HBP, SB; Eli Wolff, 0-for-3, R, BB; Travis Kirtz, 1-for-3, HBP; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-3, R, RBI, SB; Isaac Felten, 0-for-3, RBI, BB; Riley Jax, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, SB; Connor Edland, 1-for-2, R; Jack Bruggeman, 0-for-1, BB; Tyson Stevens, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R

More RSS General

Wingers take two from Packer softball team

Rebel softball team wins big as Wiste knocks in five

Packer girls edged out by Scarlets in Mankato

Knapp named star of the week

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections