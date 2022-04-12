Hanna hurls Rebels to a win
Published 9:51 pm Monday, April 11, 2022
The Southland baseball team beat Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 9-1 on the road Monday.
Harrison Hanna struck out nine for the Rebels (2-0 overall).
Southland pitching: Harrison Hanna (W) 5 2/3 IP, 1 BB, 9 ER, 9 K; Riley Jax 1 1/3 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Southland hitting: Gavin Nelson, 2-for-4, R, 3 RBIs, SB; Hanna, 1-for-3, R, RBI, HBP, SB; Eli Wolff, 0-for-3, R, BB; Travis Kirtz, 1-for-3, HBP; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-3, R, RBI, SB; Isaac Felten, 0-for-3, RBI, BB; Riley Jax, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, SB; Connor Edland, 1-for-2, R; Jack Bruggeman, 0-for-1, BB; Tyson Stevens, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R