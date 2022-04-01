Convictions: March 20-27

— Ryan Christopher Collins, 33, Austin, was sentenced to 39 months in prison for felony drugs-third degree-possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin. He was also sentenced to 15 months in prison for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He was also sentenced to 51 months in prison for felony first degree burglary-occupied dwelling.

— Tristan Douglas Deters, 49, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony third degree drugs-sale of narcotic. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 33 months in prison. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for fifth degree drugs-possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison.

— Darren Robert Frohwein, 53, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must pay a $300 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Arsenio Broderick Hanson, 32, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony theft-take/driver motor vehicle without owner consent. He must follow several conditions and pay a $100 fine. Failure to do so could result in 26 months in prison. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony first degree criminal damage to property. He must follow several conditions and pay a $100 fine. Failure to do so could result in 24 months in prison.

— Brandon James Nisley, 28, Austin, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for felony distribute via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child.

— Tramale Traymond Pitchford, 20, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor burglary-fourth degree. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine and $362 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 187 days in jail. He was given credit for 178 days served.

— Jeremia Michael Roberts, 35, Rochester, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 25 months in prison.