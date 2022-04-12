Blossom softball team pounds out a win over JWP

The Blooming Prairie softball team beat Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 15-2 in five innings in BP Monday.

Haven Carlson struck out 10 and Bobbie Bruns had a home run and three RBIs for the Awesome Blossoms (2-0 overall).

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 10 K

BP hitting: Bobbie Bruns, 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Shawntee Snyder, 2-for-3, triple, double, RBI, 2 R; Macy Lembke, 2-for-3, RBI, 3 R; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Layla Lembke, 1-for-2, double, R; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs