Stiehm to hold official kick-off

Former Austin Mayor Tom Stiehm will be holding a kick-off event for his campaign, which will pit him against current Minnesota Representative Patricia Mueller.

The event, held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Mapleview Village Community Hall (101 Maple Avenue, Austin), will feature Gov. Tim Walz.

Stiehm initially announced his intention to run against Mueller in November of last year.

“I’ve watched the news every day. It’s time to step up” Stiehm said at the time. “I have a lot of experience that can help the state.”

Stiehm served as the Mayor of Austin, Minnesota for fourteen years, winning four elections and serving between 2007 and 2020. Stiehm won the Jack Murray Award from the Coalition for Greater Minnesota Cities in 2020. Stiehm also served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1970-1973 and as a police officer and detective with the Austin Police Department 1976-2006.