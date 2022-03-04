Packer swimmers advance to consolation finals in three events

The Packers advanced to the consolation finals in three out of their four events at the Minnesota Class A State Swimming and Diving Preliminaries at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Friday.

Kenny Cabeen took 14th in the 50-yard freestyle and 15th in the 100-yard freestyle to advance in both events and the 200-yard medley relay team of Cabeen, Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin and Matthew Grush took 13th to advance.

The Packers will compete in the finals at 11 a.m. Saturday.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (13th, 1:42.82)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (14th, 22.47)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (15th, 49.61)

200-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Matthew Grush, Kenny Cabeen (17th, 1:31.81)