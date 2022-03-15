Our Opinion: Enjoy the moment, recognize the success

We would like to join the rest of Austin an Hayfield in congratulating two of our area teams who are heading to the state tournament.

The Austin Packers girls basketball team punched their ticket to the Minnesota Class AAA Girls State Basketball Tournament on Friday and earlier in the week, the Hayfield girls basketball team ensured its spot in the Class A tournament.

It’s a proud moment for these two communities with the opportunity for more as both school’s boys basketball teams will be playing for their own trips to the state stage. Hayfield will play on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Austin on Friday at 8 p.m. — both are being played in Rochester’s Mayo Civic Center.

Players and schools should make sure to soak up these opportunities and enjoy their time in the spotlight, come what may.

They may win a state title, but they may also come up short. While the overall goal is to win a state title, it shouldn’t be overlooked the achievement of simply making it. Sure, nobody goes to competition with the goal to finish second, but there is a pride that should be felt either way.

Regardless of the finish, the journey should not be lost. Think big, play big, but regardless of what happens, we hope the athletes come up proud of whatever they are able to accomplish.