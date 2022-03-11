Kramer, Thoen honored by Ameriprise Financial

A pair of advisors for Wealth Management Solutions in Austin have recently been honored by parent company Ameriprise Financial.

Randall (Randy) Kramer, CFP, ChFC, CLU, APMA, a private wealth advisor with Wealth Management Solutions has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in 2022.

To earn this achievement, Kramer established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.

He has 32 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Meanwhile, Gregory Thoen, CFP, ChFC, CLU was recently named to the 2022 Chairman’s Advisory Council for the seventh time.

Thoen qualified for the prestigious Chairman’s Advisory Council based on distinguished performance. He joins other top-ranked advisors to discuss current issues and business opportunities with Ameriprise Financial Chairman and CEO Jim Cracchiolo and other Ameriprise Financial leaders. The Chairman’s Advisory Council was established in 1984 and advisors qualify each year based on superior business results.

He has 29 years of experience in the financial services industry.

For more information on their services contact both Kramer and Thoen at 1-507-437-3523 or visit the Ameriprise office at 329 N. Main St., Ste 201.