Jane S. Helfrich, 81

Jane Suzanne Helfrich, age 81, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Jane was born June 3, 1940, in Austin, Minnesota, to Stanley and Margaret (Deutschman) Budd. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School. On September 26, 1960, Jane married Arlen “Al” Helfrich and together had three children. Together for many years they owned The Floor Shop. Then Jane and Al ran Drapery Services of Austin. Her extended family also owned and operated Deutschman Jewelers in Albert Lea, Minnesota, which was originally owned by her grandfather. Jane loved to entertain, golfing, and gardening. Traveling was another love of Jane’s. She enjoyed traveling to Europe, seeing the Eiffel Tower, and on one of the trips the Queens Band played for them. She also enjoyed trips to Colorado to visit her kids. Jane was a member of the Business Professional Women’s Club, Zonta Club, and the Hormel Women’s Association. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Al Helfrich; children, Barbara Witt, Mark Helfrich, and Matt Helfrich; one granddaughter, Lexie Jane Helfrich; and one brother, Jim Budd. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Margaret Budd.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.