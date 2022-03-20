Hayfield boys grab top-seed for state tournament

The defending champs are entering the Minnesota Class A boys basketball tournament as the favorites as Hayfield is the top seed and will being state play this week.

The Vikings will take on Russell-Tyler Ruthton in a quarterfinal matchup in Williams Arena at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Vikings (29-2 overall) have a QRF ranking of No. 1 and they outscore their opponents 69.5 to 49.1 on average. RTR (23-7 overall) has a QRF ranking of No. 35 and it outscores is opponents on average of 68.2-51.5 points per game.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will play at Williams Arena Thursday and the Class A state title game will be at Williams Arena at 11 a.m. on Saturday.