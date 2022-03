March 21, 1923 – Feb. 27, 2022

AUSTIN, Minn. – Joyce Mallory, 98, Austin, Minn., died Sunday, Feb. 27, in Sacred Heart Care Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 5, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Father James Steffes will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Mayer Funeral Home in Austin.

www.mayerfh.com