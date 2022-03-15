Douglas A. Loverink, 67

Douglas Arthur Loverink, age 67, of Oakland, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home in Oakland. Douglas was born to Harm and Lola (Culbert) Loverink on June 9, 1954, in Austin, Minnesota. He attended Austin and Lyle schools and obtained his GED. Douglas went on to attend Pipestone VoTech and then Riverland Community College for carpentry. On December 21, 1979, he married Donna Louise Adams in Remer, Minnesota. They were blessed with three children. Douglas worked for various area construction companies for many years and then worked at Walmart for over 10 years until retiring due to declining health. Douglas was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Austin and was a part of many pigeon racing clubs. Douglas was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Loverink of Oakland, MN; children, James (Stefanie) Loverink of Hollandale, MN, Matthew Loverink of Glenville, MN, and Melissa (Ryan Pritchett) Shaw of Oakland, MN; 15 grandchildren, Whitney (Trevor) Loverink, Cameron (Sally Tufte) Nederhoff, Luke Loverink, Nolan Brooks, Lucas Nederhoff, Lilly Loverink, Matthew Loverink, Vienna Loverink, Brenya Shaw, Elijah Loverink, Jaxon Loverink, Penelope Loverink, Hadleigh Loverink, Brecken Shaw, Irelynn Loverink, and a baby boy due in summer of 2022; mother, Lola Loverink of Rose Creek, MN; siblings, Steven (Marie) Loverink of Medford, MN, Lynette (Wayde) Groh of Austin, MN, Rick (Lori) Scholten of Steen, MN, Renae (Duane) Henaman of Lyle, MN Juanita (Mark) Montefiori of Carmel, IN, Victoria (Eric) Ford of Preston, MN, Rustin Loverink of Riceville, IA, and Daryll (Susan) Thompson of Austin, MN; in-laws, Donald (Mona) Adams of Minnetonka, MN, Diane Aaby of Bixby, MN, Debbie (Keith) Snyder of Austin, MN, Darlene Edge of Austin, MN, David (Deb) Adams of Austin, MN, Denise (Bob) Heimerman of Golden Valley, MN, and Danette (Jon) Nemitz of Austin, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; father, Harm Loverink; sister, Suzette Loverink-Wilde; father-in-law and mother-in-law, LaVerne and Shirley (Thomas) Adams; and brother-in-law, Ronald Aaby.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church of Austin. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18, at Worlein Funeral Home of Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.