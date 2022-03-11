Betty Lou Wencl Mallan, 74

Betty Lou Wencl Mallan, age 74, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Betty Lou Wencl was born in Austin, Minnesota, to Bill and Frieda (Vieltorf) Wencl on September 3, 1947. She attended Austin High School. While in school she enjoyed playing violin in the orchestra. On December 19, 1981, Betty married Duane Mallan at Crane Community Chapel in Austin. She enjoyed going to rummage sales and shopping on the QVC network.

Survivors include her husband, Duane Mallan; daughters, Kristina Mallan, Amber Mallan and Brian Ketchum; three grandchildren, Mallora Hahn, Shadow Mallan, and Wisper Mallan; three great grandchildren, Cain, Cole, and Breanna; and seven siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Frieda Wencl; and one sister.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.