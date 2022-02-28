Westfield qualifies three wrestlers for state meet

The Westfield wrestling team advanced three athletes to state at the section individual meet in Blue Earth Saturday.

Bo Zwiener won a section championship at 120 pounds, Tyler Archer took first at 170 and Cade Christianson took second place at 138.

“Today was a good day of wrestling for our program,” Westfield head coach David Lassahn said. “These guys have a lot to be proud of after this tournament. They competed hard and wrestled with that competitive edge that was missing at times last week. We’re looking forward to the state tournament and planning to get some more guys on the podium up there as well.”

The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament will be held March 3-5 at Xcel Energy Center.