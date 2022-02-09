The Hormel Institute receives state breastfeeding-friendly recognition

Institute recently transformed its breastfeeding space to make it more comfortable and accommodating

The Hormel Institute has been named a Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) for its contributions to the health of parents and their babies.

MDH recognizes workplaces and county health departments that have demonstrated their commitment to supporting breastfeeding employees by creating a workplace lactation support program.

“Receiving this designation is important to The Hormel Institute because of our dedication and commitment to providing a comfortable space for mothers to breastfeed while at work,” said Kelly Vincellete, The Hormel Institute’s Community Outreach and Education Manager.

This recognition was made possible by a Mower County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) grant. Chris Weis, Mower County SHIP Coordinator, helped The Hormel Institute upgrade its current breastfeeding space as well as adding an additional room.

Breastfeeding is a foundational way to ensure that babies receive optimal nutrition during the first formative years of life. Studies show that infants who are breastfed have better health outcomes as they grow.

The designation acknowledges the Hormel Institute’s commitment to acting as a model for the community by supporting healthy families and receiving the business benefits of supporting nursing employees. The designation is achieved by adopting a written policy and educating staff about it; ensuring adequate break time for breastfeeding employees; providing a clean, private place to pump breast milk; and demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting breastfeeding in the workplace.

This is MDH’s recognition program, which was created and is supported by the state Women, Infants and Children program (WIC) and SHIP.

To learn how to apply for recognition, visit health.state.mn.us/breastfeedingfriendly.