Rogne’s big night lifts LP to a win over Cardinals

The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team beat LeRoy-Ostrander (4-10 overall) 67-54 in Lyle Tuesday.

Alana Rogne had 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals on senior night for the Athletics (4-16 overall).

LP scoring: Alana Rogne, 23; Kirsten Kopal, 18; Avari Drennan, 8; Kearah Schafer, 4; Morgan Klankoski, 3; Lexi Lewis, 3; Lisandra Ortiz, 3; Olivia Heard, 3; Metach Oman, 2

LO scoring: Gracie O’Byrne, 15; Jordan Runde, 11; Jenna Olson, 9; Benita Nolt, 9; Sam Volkart, 7; Keira Lewison, 3