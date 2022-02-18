Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022 inductees

The Minnesota FFA Alumni Association has announced the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame Class of 2022. These eight inductees will join the 222 members who have been inducted into the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame over the past seventeen years, including the 75 inaugural members in 2004. The FFA Hall of Fame is a collaborative effort between the Minnesota FFA Association, Alumni and Foundation.

“We were looking for individuals who have been influential and supportive of Minnesota FFA and who have demonstrated a high level of service and longstanding commitment to agriculture, agribusiness, and/or education in agriculture,” said Steve Olson, co-chair, Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame Committee.

A selection committee consisting of FFA members, alumni, agricultural educators and foundation representatives selected the final inductees.

Inductees will be introduced during the 2022 Minnesota FFA Alumni & Supporters Annual Meeting on Saturday, March 5, at the Minnesota FFA Alumni & Supporters Annual Conference at South Central College in Mankato.

The 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees will be recognized at the Minnesota FFA State Convention during the opening general session on Sunday, April 2, at Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota – East Bank campus.

MINNESOTA FFA HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2022

● Pat Dingels, Redwood Falls

● Charles Krause, Buffalo

● Becky Meyer, Vadnais Heights

● Kerry Lindgren, Staples

● Ronald Sommers, Northfield

● Dave Swanson, Hawley

● Erman Ueland, Fertile

● Stan Vander Kooi, Buffalo