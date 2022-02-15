Kenneth Maxfield, 78

Kenneth D. Maxfield, age 78, of Pillager and formerly of Austin, MN, died surrounded by his family, on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church in Brainerd. Friends and family are invited to gather for one hour prior to the service.

Ken was born to Donald and Tressa (Hall) Maxfield on February 7, 1944 in Austin. In Ken’s younger years, he was an avid hunter and fishermen. His career in the food industry ranged from serving food at carnivals, working as the produce manager at Piggly Wiggly, employment at Erdmans Supermarket, and finally as a Forman at Hormel Foods. Ken loved the Lord, his church family, and being a very active member at his church. Despite his inability to see, he loved to create. Over the years, he made fishing lures, stools, tables, bird houses, woven rugs, and many other treasures. You could often find Ken listening to one of thousands of audiobooks, which made him the most desired person to have on your trivia team.

Ken is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice Maxfield; children, Randall (Lara) Maxfield and Jennifer (Matthew) Vaughn; grandchildren, Tressa (Nathan) Hills, Kamari (Matthew) Young, R.J. (Kaila) Maxfield, Keaira Vaughn and Jacob Vaughn; great grandchildren, Piper Hills, Lillian Young, Ava Young and Baby Young; siblings, Maxine (Parker) Bracken and Doris Olson; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Donny and Robert Maxfield.

Arrangements are with the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.