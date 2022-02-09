Jersey auction nets $16K

Team has now raised over $315,000 since 2010-11

The Austin Bruins were able to rake in some funds for a good cause during the Paint the Rink Pink game in Riverside Arena Saturday night.

The team sold out the arena for the game against the North Iowa Bulls and raised a total of $16,000 on the post-game jersey auction alone. The Bruins also raised other funds, but those have yet to be calculated.

The team has now raised over $315,000 since it began holding the event in its inaugural season in 2010-2011.

Since the event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions last year, this was the first time that Director of Business Operations Jarred Becker has dealt with PTRP. He was impressed with how everything came together.

“It was great working with the Hormel Institute and getting it all set up. I look forward to working with them again in the near future to set up the event for next year,” Becker said. “We thank everyone for the support of the cause and The Hormel Institute and everything they stand for.”

The Bruins packed the rink on Saturday night, as fans of all ages enjoyed a game of hockey for a good cause on a sheet of pink ice. The PTRP game has served as a city-wide celebration and the event is what inspired the city of Austin to start its own annual Paint the Town Pink event.

“As an organization, it was nice to see the support of the community as a whole,” Becker said. “The city came out and supported the players, the family and staff. It makes a big difference for all who have been affected by the unfortunate disease of cancer.”