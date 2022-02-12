In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

The Austin Duplicate Club meets twice a week at the Mower County Senior Center. We welcome everyone who enjoys a competitive game of cards and vie for placement and prize money on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. and on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. The early start is to accommodate players who come from a distance to get home before dark and also because the Senior Center closes at 4 p.m. Many players come early and eat lunch at the Center before the game starts.

The Senior Center is updating their guest procedure. We no longer sign a guest register, but identify ourselves by recording our phone number on the screen.

Tuesday winners came out of 10 teams:

First place, Gail Schmidt and Jim Fisher; second place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland; third place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus; fourth place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup.

On Wednesdays, 11 teams played and winners were:

First place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; second place, Barbara Rofshus and Paul Hanson; third place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; fourth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; fifth place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Players come from Mason City, Iowa, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin. We share the Senior Center with many groups who meet there, such as the Wood Carvers, Weight Watchers, Stitching Bees, and Caregivers Support Groups. Call the Center at 1-507-433-2370. There is always a volunteer at the reception desk to answer your questions.