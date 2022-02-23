Austin Area Arts, Humane Society to celebrate Betty White

Austin Area Arts and the Mower County Humane Society are partnering to celebrate Betty White on Friday, March 4.

In January, the Mower County Humane Society received $5,000 in donations in memory of Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday.

In March, Austin Area Arts is showing a movie featuring Betty White — “The Proposal.” The 2009 movie is part of the First Friday Flicks scheduled at the Paramount Theatre this spring. “The Proposal” will show at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, March 4

“The Proposal” has now been designated a celebration of Betty White and the Mower County Humane Society on hand in the lobby before the movie. Patrons can show their support for animals in need and honor Betty White by dropping off donations and purchasing Mower County Humane Society merchandise.

Movie tickets are $7, available at the concessions stand. No advance tickets. Spring movies, including The Proposal, are sponsored by The Kris Heichel Team powered by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.

Because the community spread level of COVID-19 is high, Austin Area Arts requires masks for all guests—without regard to vaccination status—at the Paramount Theatre. More information can be found at austinareaarts.org/covid-safety-at-paramount.