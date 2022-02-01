1 injured in rural Mower crash

One person was transported to the hospital early Wednesday morning, following a two-vehicle collision in rural Mower County.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, a Honda Civic driven by Courtney Mae Dohrmann, 23, of Dodge Center, was traveling eastbound on Mower County Road 1 when it collided with a Ford F150 driven by Brian Alexander Hamlin, 48, of Austin, which was traveling northbound on Highway 218.

Dohrmann was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life threatening injuries. Hamlin was uninjured.

The report listed road conditions as snow and ice covered. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Blooming Prairie Fire Department and Blooming Prairie Ambulance also responded.