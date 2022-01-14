Winhawks blank Packer boys

The Austin boys hockey team put on a strong front early on, but it ran out of steam as it lost to Winona 7-0 in Riverside Arena Thursday night.

The Packers were able to rattle off a few good shots during a first period power play, but Winona goalie Justin Brickner was able to make some big saves at the net. Winona outshot Austin 10-7 in the first and it took a 1-0 lead when Max Dalanberg scored five minutes into the game.

The Winhawks (3-7 overall) put up two goals in the second period to go up 3-0 and they added four more scores in the third.

“Most of it starts in practice. If we don’t have a good practice, it does not go well for us on game nights,” Austin head coach Troy Schaefer said. “We’re young and we need to gain experience. That’s what we’re doing.”

Austin (0-8 overall) nearly got on the board early in the third period when freshman Grady Carney broke free, but he was denied on the run-out.

Ethan Knox had 31 saves in net for the Packers.

“For the most part, Ethan’s been phenomenal. He probably sees pucks in his sleep. He’s definitely helping out and we’ve got to do a little bit more to help him out,” Schaeffer said. “We’ve got to work hard. I kind of felt like we got outworked tonight and we can’t have that.”

The Packers have now lost 42 games in a row. Austin’s last win came in a 4-3 victory over La Crescent on Dec. 26 of 2019.

SCORING SUMMARY

Winona 1 2 4 — 7

Austin 0 0 0 — 0

First period

(W) Max Dalanberg 5:02

Second period

(W) Sam Buerck (Teis Larson, Dalenberg) 9:04

(W) Quinn Larsen (power play) (Mason Wadewitz) 11:33

Third period

(W) Ayden Ruesgen (Larsen):55

(W) Mason Wadewitz (Max Uribe) 6:33

(W) Larsen (Buerck, Ruesgen) 7:34

(W) Aven Prodzinski 10:25

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-2; Winona – 2-for-2

Shots: Austin – 20; Winona – 38