William “Bill” Bell, 82

William “Bill” Dale Bell, age 82, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s disease on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at his home in Austin. Bill was born on July 30, 1939, in Austin to Donald and Jeanette (Ingvalson) Bell. He graduated from Austin High School in 1958. On June 24, 1971, he married Janice Wicks in Watertown, South Dakota. He worked for Ulland Bros Construction for over 40 years as a truck driver. Bill loved wintering in Texas, camping, and fishing. He adored his pets, especially his dogs; he could walk them for miles. Bill enjoyed dancing, listening to country and old-time music. He was a very caring man who had lots of friends and was always there to lend a helping hand. Bill was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Bill is survived by his wife, Janice Bell of Austin; son, Daniel (Melanie) Bell of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughter, Denise Bell of Minneapolis, Minnesota; special friend, DJ White Wolf; three grandchildren, Michael, Nathaniel, Elizabeth; sister, Sue (Robert) Schmidt; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Jeanette Bell; brothers, Michael (Cheryl) Bell, Dave Bell; sister, Mary Bates.

Services are pending for a later date with Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, Minnesota. Special thanks to the Mayo Clinic Hospice, especially Rachel, Angie, Linette, and Anna, for the wonderful care they provided Bill and the support provided to the family. Memorials are preferred to Mower County Humane Society. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.