Wedding & Event Showcase coming to the Hormel Historic Home

Plan your wedding from start to finish at the Hormel Historic Home’s annual Wedding & Event Showcase on Jan. 23.

Area businesses will be onsite to inspire and assist with planning your wedding or special event. Pre-registration is preferred and can be done online at www.hormelhistorichome.org/calendartickets. Tickets will also be available at the door, but pre-registering saves time upon entering.

If your business is interested in participating in the show, there is a select number of booths available for specific categories. Contact Amanda at amanda@hormelhistorichome.org.

Wedding & Event Showcase

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Timed Sessions: 10-11:30 a.m. and 12-1:30 pm

Cost: $5 admission, free to member(s) of the Hormel Historic Home

Pre-registration: www.hormelhistorichome.org/calendartickets

Prizes drawn during each time slot. Masks/face coverings recommended.

A link to the Wedding & Event Showcase Facebook Event: https://bit.ly/HHHWeddingEventShowcase2022