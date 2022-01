The Hayfield boys basketball team held Kenyon-Wanamingo in check as it beat the Knights (9-3 overall) 44-40 in Hayfield Tuesday night.

Isaac Matti put up 18 points for the Vikings (12-1 overall).

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 18; Ethan Pack, 14; Zander Jacobson, 5; Easton Fritcher, 4; Kobe Foster, 3