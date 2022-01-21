Tigers blank Packer boys hockey team

The Austin boys hockey team fell in an early hole and it could not recover as it lost to Albert Lea 9-0 in Riverside Arena Thursday.

The Tigers (11-3 overall) put up two goals in the first two and a half minutes of the game and they never looked back.

Austin (1-10 overall) was shot on players due to illness, but Austin head coach Troy Schaefer was glad to see them play until the final whistle.

“They competed,” Schaeffer said. “That’s one thing about our team is we don’t quit.”

The Tigers showered over 20 shots on goal in the first and second periods as they put up four goals in each of the first two frames.

Austin held AL scoreless for the first eight minutes of the second period to stay within 4-0, but the Tigers eventually turned up the heat again.

Ethan Knox had 45 saves for Austin.

AL’s Dakota Jahnke scored the shutout with six saves.

Despite the loss, the Packers did have a positive earlier this week when they scored their first win of the season.

“That win on Tuesday was huge to get the monkey off our back,” Schaeffer said. “I was happy for all of the upper classmen.”

SCORING SUMMARY

AL 4 4 1 — 9

Austin 0 0 0 — 0

First period

(AL) Beau Schreiber (Joseph Yoon, Derrek Laite) 1:28

(AL) Yoon (Carson Severtson) 2:31

(AL) Jack Ladlie (Yoon, Spencer Van Beek) 10:55

(AL) Jared Turrubiartes (Yoon, Severtson) 13:24

Second period

(AL) Tim Chalmers (Burke Cichosz) 9:15

(AL) Chalmers (Ladlie, Elijah Farris) (power play) 12:16

(AL) Severtson (Mason Studier, Turrubiartes) 14:28

(AL) Yoon 16:49

Third period

(AL) Spencer Van Beek (Chalmers, Ladlie) 1:32

Shots: Austin – 6; AL – 55

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-2; AL – 1-for-1