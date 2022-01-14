Southland one act play to fire through the Brothers Grimm

The Southland one act play team will be holding public performances of its play “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!” on successive Sunday’s this month.

The two shows will be at 2 p.m. on both Jan. 23 and 30, in the Southland Auditorium.

This production is an action-packed, family-friendly piece, guaranteed to reduce you to tears of laughter. The two narrators’ of this funny show will make desperate attempts to restore all 209 Brothers Grimm fairy tales to their original glory in a wacky, intense and expeditious extravaganza.

Cast

Dylan Allegree, Navin Britt, Ava Golombowski, Odear Granle, Jon Hielsher, Brede Nelsen, Kailyn Schneider, Alanna Wagner, Myiah Wagner, Lydia Wilde

Crew

Madlain Vander and Tom Flaherty