Robert E. “Bob” Berg, 83

Robert E. “Bob” Berg, age 83, of Austin, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home from cancer and dementia.

Bob was born June 18, 1938, in Grand Meadow, Minnesota to Edwin and Alma (Skaarn) Berg. He was baptized and confirmed at Grand Meadow Lutheran Church. Bob was an all-star basketball, baseball, and football player at Grand Meadow High School. He loved all sports but, football was his favorite game. Upon graduation, he joined the army and was a Marksman. After the army he was in the National Guard for some time.

In 1959, he married Sharon Lau and had four children: Jeff, Gary, Paula, and Craig. They later divorced. In 1983, he married Virginia “Punk” Diaz and along with her daughter, Mandi, became a family.

Bob was an avid hunter with his sons, Jeff and Gary. He loved hunting season but, not nearly as much as he loved the Minnesota Vikings Football season! He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and let everyone know too. Bob especially loved his Krub and Lutefisk.

Bob was a member of AA for a number of years and proud of that. As many will know, he was a great “BS er” and his smirk will be missed by all.

He will be missed by his wife, Punk Berg, Austin, MN; children, Jeff Berg, Austin, MN, Gary Berg (Dawn), Owatonna, MN, Paula Ulrich (Craig), Aurora, SD, Mandi Norregaard-Penrod, Austin, MN; three grandchildren, Nicole Braithwait (Tim), Spearfish, SD, Samantha Ahrens (Travis), Owatonna, MN, Derrick Berg, Owatonna, MN; six great grandchildren, Ethan, Canon, Colton, Avery, Teagun, Addison; many nieces and nephews; and his recliner buddies, Chopper and Kida.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Alma Berg; brothers, Leander and Earl; sisters, Alta, Opal, Marlene, and Beverly; son, Craig Berg; granddaughter, Karissa Berg.

To celebrate Bob’s life, please feel free to wear your Purple Pride or Vikings attire.

Bob’s Celebration of Life service will be on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Mayer Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Christiansen officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Grand Meadow, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com