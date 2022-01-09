Riddle sets games played record as Bruins blank Minot

Published 1:26 pm Sunday, January 9, 2022

By Daily Herald

A long-time Bruin earned a career milestone as Austin beat the Minot Minotauros (19-14-1 overall) 1-0 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Carson Riddle, a Holly, Mich., native became Austin’s all-time regular season games played leader when he checked in for the 178th time. Evan Cholak, who played in 177 games from 2015-2018 was the previous record holder.

Riddle has 102 career points in his Bruin career.

Austin (19-11-1-2 overall) took the lead for good when Sutter Muzzatti scored early in the third period.

Klayton Knapp had 21 saves to score the shutout for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Minot 0 0 0  – 0

Austin 0 0 1  – 1

First period

No scoring

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(A) Sutter Muzzatti (Walter Zacher, John Larkin) :55

More RSS General

Hayfield boys beat St. Clair

Packer boys edged out by South Saint Paul

Packer boys take fourth in home swim meet

Blue Devils take down Rams as Bedgood posts 25 points

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections