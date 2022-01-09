Riddle sets games played record as Bruins blank Minot
Published 1:26 pm Sunday, January 9, 2022
A long-time Bruin earned a career milestone as Austin beat the Minot Minotauros (19-14-1 overall) 1-0 in Riverside Arena Saturday.
Carson Riddle, a Holly, Mich., native became Austin’s all-time regular season games played leader when he checked in for the 178th time. Evan Cholak, who played in 177 games from 2015-2018 was the previous record holder.
Riddle has 102 career points in his Bruin career.
Austin (19-11-1-2 overall) took the lead for good when Sutter Muzzatti scored early in the third period.
Klayton Knapp had 21 saves to score the shutout for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Minot 0 0 0 – 0
Austin 0 0 1 – 1
First period
No scoring
Second period
No scoring
Third period
(A) Sutter Muzzatti (Walter Zacher, John Larkin) :55