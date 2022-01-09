Riddle sets games played record as Bruins blank Minot

A long-time Bruin earned a career milestone as Austin beat the Minot Minotauros (19-14-1 overall) 1-0 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Carson Riddle, a Holly, Mich., native became Austin’s all-time regular season games played leader when he checked in for the 178th time. Evan Cholak, who played in 177 games from 2015-2018 was the previous record holder.

Riddle has 102 career points in his Bruin career.

Austin (19-11-1-2 overall) took the lead for good when Sutter Muzzatti scored early in the third period.

Klayton Knapp had 21 saves to score the shutout for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Minot 0 0 0 – 0

Austin 0 0 1 – 1

First period

No scoring

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(A) Sutter Muzzatti (Walter Zacher, John Larkin) :55