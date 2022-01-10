Reading for Life program Thursday night
Published 8:42 am Monday, January 10, 2022
The Austin Public Library on Thursday will be hosting its Reading for Life Program at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The program will feature Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte. This will be a Zoom lecture and discussion led by Michael Verde.
Participants are invited to watch the event together in the library’s meeting room or from home.
A Q & A with Verde will follow the event at 6 p.m. on Jan. 9.
“To Kill a Mockingbird” lecture will be showing at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18, on KSMQ.