Ragnhild “Ronnie” Heinrichs, 98

Ragnhild “Ronnie” Heinrichs age 98, formerly of Mountain Lake, MN died on December 31, 2021, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home in Austin, MN.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Interment will be held at the Delft Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Mountain Lake, MN.

Ragnhild “Ronnie” Mary Ann Heinrichs was born on June 12th, 1923 to Peter and Ida (Ravenberg) Derksen in Butterfield, MN. She graduated from Butterfield High School. After graduation, she worked at the Butterfield Bank until her marriage to Abe Heinrichs on August 17th, 1945. They moved to Delft, MN in 1960 to work and owned the lumberyards in Delft and Jeffers. In 1985, they moved to Mountain Lake, MN and established Farm and Home Lumberyard where they worked together until they retired. Ronnie was a treasurer and janitor at church, as well as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed sewing and quilting.

Ronnie is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Leo and Elmer Derksen, and her husband, Abe Heinrichs. She is survived by her children, Ardis (David) Jensen and Peter (Norma) Heinrichs, 8 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.