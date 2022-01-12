PTTP still a go

Business After Hours kick-off postponement confusion, organizers say events still on

The Hormel Institute and organizers of Paint the Town Pink want everybody to know that this year’s PTTP is going ahead as planned.

After this past Tuesday’s postponement of Business After Hours at the Institute, which doubles as a kick-off event for PTTP, there was some confusion as to whether or not the annual fundraising package of events would still go forward.

However, in a note to the Herald Wednesday morning, the Institute said: “All of the individual Paint the Town Pink events are still moving forward as planned, except the VFW Pool Tournament, which will be rescheduled for late February or early March.”

The current lineup of events include:

Jan. 29: Plunging for Pink

Feb. 5: Paint the Rink Pink

Feb. 11: PTTP KAUS Radiothon

Feb. 19: Fishing for a Cure

Feb. 25: Purse BINGO

Feb. 26: Smashing Cancer Demo Derby

March 19: First annual Casino Scotch Doubles Pool Tournament.

Officials are looking to reschedule the Business After Hours event to sometime in March, but a specific date has yet to be given.

PTTP runs alongside other cancer fundraising efforts in January, including the Lyle Area Cancer Auction, which is this Friday and Saturday in Lyle, as well as the Eagles Cancer Telethon on Jan. 15-16.

To keep up on what PTTP has to offer this year and the events planned, visit: https://pttp.hi.umn.edu/.

Notice will also be given if any events are cancelled or postponed.