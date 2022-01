The Austin boys basketball team scored a big win over Mankato West (11-4 overall) when they beat the Scarlets 76-51 in Mankato Tuesday.

Cham Okey had 26 points as he knocked down five threes for the Packers (7-7 overall).

Austin scoring: Cham Okey, 26; Buai Duop, 12; Kaden Murley, 11; Victor Idris, 8; Manny Guy, 8; Jack Lang, 3; Gage Manahan, 2; Ater Manyuon, 2; Atriel Terry, 2; Jared Lillemon, 2