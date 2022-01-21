Packer wrestlers topple Rockets in Rochester

The Austin wrestling team took down Rochester John Marshall 50-25 in Rochester Thursday.

The Packers (4-5 overall) only lost two matches to JM as the rest of the Rockets’ points came from forfeits.

The Packers will host Mankato East, Rochester Century and Coon Rapids for their final home dual of the season on Thursday. The match will serve as senior night.

Austin will send eight wrestlers to the freshman Section 1 state qualifier at Jackson County High School Saturday.

AUSTIN RESULTS

106: Joel Thawng (A) pinned Alvin Yang (JM)

113: Jin Yang (JM) pinned Will Mullenbach (A)

120: Aiden Davidson (JM) pinned David Hmung Tawk (A)

126: double forfeit

132: Lathan Wilson (A) fall over Chai Yang (JM)

138: Mark Tamke (A) 6-5 dec. over Brody Robinson (JM)

145: Jordan Salinas (A) pinned Ethan Bertschinger (JM)

152: Rylan Clark (A) pinned Lama Kamara (JM)

160: Sam Oelfke (A) won by forfeit

170: Garrin Wilson (A) won by forfeit

182: Brenan Winkels (A) tech. fall over Wyette Stanton (JM)

195: Mason Callahan (A) pinned Roarke Condos (JM)

220: Evan Hernandez (JM) win by forfeit

285: Ivinn Mom (JM) by forfeit