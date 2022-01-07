Packer swimmers fall to Winona
Published 9:12 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022
The Austin boys swimming and diving team beat Winona 92-85 in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.
Winston Walkup won the 200-freestyle and he took second in the 100-backstroke.
AUSTIN RESULTS
200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin, Matthew Grush (second, 1:48.58); Kyle Mayer, Carter Holt, Zach Evenson, Hunter Peters (fourth, 2:03.31)
200-freestyle: Winston Walkup (first, 1:58.60); Thomas Asmus (fifth, 2:18.01); Noah Holt (sixth, 2:24.05)
200 individual medley: Lucas Myers (second, 2:24.75); Carter Holt (fourth, 2:32.69)
50-freestyle: Matthew Grush (first, 24.54); Joey Hilkin (fourth, 26.22); Jackson Barry (sixth, 27.22)
Diving: Riley Ferguson (first, 166.45); Isaiah Cabeen (second, 134.35)
100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (second, 1:02.34); Matthew Grush (fifth, 1:13.33)
100-freestyle: Lucas Myers (fourth, 56.70)
500-freestyle: Thomas Asmus (fourth, 6:19.91)
200-freestyle relay: Matthew Grush, Lucas Myers, Carter Holt, Joey Hilkin (first, 1:42.26); Jackson Barry, Noah Holt, Jackson Hilkin, Thomas Asmus (third, 1:54.82)
100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (second, 58.04); Zach Evenson (fourth, 1:07.86); Kyle Mayer (fifth, 1:08.87)
100-breaststroke: Jackson Barry (first, 1:11.57); Carter Holt (third, 1:16.77); Hunter Peters (fourth, 1:21.18)
400-freestyle relay: Lucas Myers, Zach Evenson, Kyle Mayer, Winston Walkup (second, 3:50.76); Jackson Hilkin, Thomas Asmus, Zach Voogd, Noah Holt (fourth, 4:35.75)