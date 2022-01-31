Packer gymnasts take fourth in Winona
Published 2:08 pm Monday, January 31, 2022
The Austin gymnastics team took fourth in a five-team meet with a score of 130.825 at the Winona Saturday.
Hannah Fritz took seventh in all-around for the Packers.
AUSTIN RESULTS
Team standings: 1. Winona 136.325; 2. Byron 135.925; PIZM 131.325; 4. Austin 130.825; 5. Faribault 108.30
All-Around: Hannah Fritz (seventh, 32.975); Kiki Rodriguez (ninth, 32.425); Katelynn Klouse (10th, 32.175)
Vault: Kate Oehlfke (ninth, 8.775)
Beam: Hannah Fritz (second, 8.775); Katelynn Klouse (seventh, 8.325); Kiki Rodriguez (11th, 8.2)
Floor: Kiki Rodriguez (fourth, 9.075); Reese Norton 12th, 8.45