Packer boys take fourth in home swim meet

Published 1:51 pm Sunday, January 9, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Packer boys swimming and diving team took fourth at an eight-team home invite in Bud Higgins Pool Saturday.

The Austin 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kenny Cabeen, Matthew Grush, Carter Holt and Winston Walkup took first place.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Northfield 512; Mankato East 511.5; 3. Rochester Mayo 405; 4. Austin 280; 5. Rochester John Marshall 265; 6. Owatonna 180.5; 7. Mason City 128; 8. Rochester Century 9

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (fourth, 1:48.36); Kyle Mayer, Carter Holt, Lucas Myers, Hunter Peters (10th, 2:01.93)

200-freestyle: Matthe Grush (ninth, 2:02.36); Thomas Asmus (17th, 2:17.97); Noah Holt (18th, 2:18.76)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (second, 2:08.61); Lucas Myers (12th, 2:27.80)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (third, 23.71); Carter Holt (14th, 26.16); Jackson Barry (21st, 28.28)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (third, 294.00); Isaiah Cabeen (fifth, 246.95)

100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (sixth, 1:02.02); Lucas Myers (12th, 1:10.16)

100-freestyle: Matthew Grush (sixth, 54.52); Kyle Mayer (13th, 59.35); Noah Holt (20th, 1:02.88)

500-freestyle: Hunter Peters (16th, 6:21.70); Thomas Asmus (16th, 6:24.74)

200-freestyle relay: Kenny Cabeen, Matthew Grush, Carter Holt, Winston Walkup (first, 1:36.41); Jackson Barry, Jackson Hilkin, Noah Holt, Thomas Asmus (12th, 1:52.67)

100-backstroke: Kyle Mayer (11th, 1:07.43); Joey Hilkin (14th, 1:08.77); Jackson Hilkin (19th, 1:13.94)

100-breaststroke: Winston Walkup (fourth, 1:06.63); Jackson Barry (ninth, 1:12.68); Carter Holt (14th, 1:14.76)

400-freestyle relay: Lucas Myers, Joey Hilkin, Kyle Mayer, Matthew Grush (eighth, 3:52.60); Thomas Asmus, Hunter Peters, Jackson Hilkin, Noah Holt (12th, 4:19.71)

