Idris hits game-winner as Packer boys rally past Cougars in overtime

The Austin boys basketball team made a huge comeback to beat Mankato East (9-6 overall) 73-71 in overtime in Mankato Friday.

Senior Victor Idris scored the game-winning hoop on a buzzer beating lay-up.

The Packers (8-7 overall) trailed 34-15 at the half, but they were able to fight their way back into it. Idris had 20 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals for Austin and Cham Okey had 19 points and eight rebounds.

Austin scoring: Victor Idris, 20; Cham Okey, 19; Ater Manyuon, 11; Kaden Murely, 10; Gage Manahan, 6; Buai Duop, 4; Manny Guy, 3