Packer boys hockey team breaks into the win column after two-year drought

The Austin boys hockey team scored its first win in over two years when it topped Worthington (8-5 overall) 3-1 in Riverside Arena Tuesday.

Isaac Stromlund scored to give the Packers (1-10 overall) a 1-0 lead in the first minute of the game and freshman Grady Carney scored in the second period to give Austin a 2-1 lead. Toby Holtz iced the game when he scored in the third period.

Ethan Knox had 40 saves for Austin and Dylan Regenscheid and Cooper Guttormson each had two assists.

Austin’s most recent win before Tuesday was when it beat La Crescent on Dec. 26 of 2019. The win snaps a 43-game losing skid for the Packers.