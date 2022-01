Okey’s big night leads Packers past AL

The Austin boys basketball team beat Albert Lea (1-6 overall) 83-50 in AL Tuesday night.

Junior Cham Okey had a breakout performance for the Packers (4-4 overall) as he put up 26 points, while knocking down six three-pointers.

Austin scoring: Cham Okey, 26; Victor Idris, 15; Kaden Murely, 14; Jack Lang, 11; Atriel Terry, 4; Jacob Herrick, 3; Cameron Swenson, 3; Jared Lillemon, 2; Gage Manahan, 2; Morris Jabetah, 1