Many in August standoff agrees to plea agreement

An Austin man, who was arrested after an August standoff, has agreed to a plea deal Monday in Mower County District Court.

Ryan Christopher Collins, 32, of Austin pleaded guilty to first degree burglary, third degree possession of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin and fleeing a police officer.

Collins was arrested on Aug. 20 after fleeing an officer and entering an apartment in the 400 block of Third Avenue Southeast, resulting in a standoff that ended after Collins was found hiding in the trunk of a vehicle in the garage.

Collins was arrested again on Oct. 8 in the 200 block of 12th Street Northwest while trying to evade police searching for him in connection to a reported burglary and assault that occurred that afternoon at an apartment in the 200 block of 31st Street Southwest.

Sentencing has not been set.