Man gets 5 years probation for soliciting child

An Austin man has been handed five years probation for felony attempting to solicit a child.

Matthew John Enright, 25, received a sentence of 30 months in prison Friday in Mower County District Court. But that was stayed for five years in a case in which Enright was attempting to solicit sex from a minor while on probation. Enright had been convicted for electronic solicitation of a child in Dodge County and was not permitted to have contact with minors or have access to internet-capable devices.

However, an agent who supervised Enright, discovered a phone that Enright was using to talk with a 14-year-old female. The agent also observed a message from Enright to the girl asking if she would want an explicit photo from him.

The conversations occurred from December 2019 through March 2020.

Enright must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in the original 30 month sentence.