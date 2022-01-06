Madonna R. Weis, 93

Madonna Rosella Weis, age 93, of Rose Creek, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her home in Rose Creek. Madonna Schmit was born on November 29, 1928, in Lyle, Minnesota, to George and Christena (Fink) Schmit. She graduated from Rose Creek High School in 1945. Madonna was united in marriage to Maynard Weis on November 4, 1947, at St. Peters Catholic Church. Over the years she worked as a school bus driver and DAC teacher; however, her most important roles were as a mother and farm wife. Madonna was active in her community as a 4H leader, was a member of the St. Peters rosary society, and always enjoyed volunteering in the kitchen at church. She loved oil painting, canning, baking, crafting, and gardening. She was an avid sewer and she also enjoyed quilting. Madonna and Maynard were world travelers and for the past 30 years they wintered in Mesa, Arizona. Above all else her family, especially her grandchildren, were the most important part of her life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Madonna is survived by her husband, Maynard Weis of Rose Creek; children, Alan (Nancy) Weis of Zimmerman, Minnesota, Paul (Pat) Weis of Rose Creek, Minnesota, Mary Weis of Austin, Minnesota, and Myron (Dawn) Weis of Buffalo, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Christena; and one brother in infancy.

The Funeral Mass for Madonna will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Rose Creek. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in St. Peters Cemetery, Rose Creek. Memorials are preferred to St. Peters Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, St. Peters Catholic Church, or Hormel Institute for Breast Cancer Research. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.